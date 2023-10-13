Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Clinton County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Wexford County
  • Kalamazoo County
  • Clare County
  • Macomb County
  • Calhoun County
  • Charlevoix County
  • Ingham County
  • Manistee County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Kent County

    • Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    DeWitt High School at Everett High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bath High School at Dansville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Dansville, MI
    • Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ovid-Elsie High School at Mt Morris High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Mt Morris, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fowler High School at Laingsburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Laingsburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saranac High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Westphalia, MI
    • Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.