Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Clinton County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
DeWitt High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath High School at Dansville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dansville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ovid-Elsie High School at Mt Morris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowler High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
