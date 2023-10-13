We have 2023 high school football competition in Clare County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Shepherd High School at Clare High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Clare, MI

Clare, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestaburg High School at Farwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Farwell, MI

Farwell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock Creek High School at Harrison High School - Harrison