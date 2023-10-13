Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Boyne City High School at Oscoda High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Oscoda, MI

Oscoda, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankfort High School at East Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: East Jordan, MI

East Jordan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Charlevoix High School at Tawas Area High School