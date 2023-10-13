Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Calhoun County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Tekonsha High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Athens, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Creek High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- Conference: Interstate 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesville High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Homer, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kelloggsville High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
