If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Branch County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Sand Creek High School at Bronson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Bronson, MI

Bronson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Creek High School at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Coldwater, MI

Coldwater, MI Conference: Interstate 8

Interstate 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whiteford High School at Union City High School