Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Branch County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Branch County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Sand Creek High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Creek High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- Conference: Interstate 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteford High School at Union City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Union City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
