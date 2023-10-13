If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Benzie County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Benzie Central High School at Glen Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Maple City, MI

Maple City, MI Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankfort High School at East Jordan High School