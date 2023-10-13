Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barry County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Barry County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Barry County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Northwest High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delton Kellogg High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
