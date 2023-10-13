If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Antrim County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Saint Joseph County
  • Cass County
  • Tuscola County
  • Bay County
  • Menominee County
  • Allegan County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Dickinson County

    • Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Mancelona High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Mancelona, MI
    • Conference: Ski Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elk Rapids High School at Harbor Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Harbor Springs, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.