Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Alger County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St Ignace High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Engadine High School at Superior Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Eben Junction, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
