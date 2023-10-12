On Thursday, October 12, the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings will open their seasons against one another at Prudential Center in in Newark.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.

The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

With 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), the Red Wings were 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings had the NHL's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 80 32 47 79 47 56 54.4% Alex DeBrincat 82 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% David Perron 82 24 32 56 32 40 18.2% J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Daniel Sprong 66 21 25 46 21 21 40%

Devils Stats & Trends (2022)

The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Devils scored the fourth-most goals in the league last season (289 total, 3.5 per game).

Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.

The 49 power-play goals the Devils scored last season (on 224 power-play chances) ranked 20th in the NHL.

The Devils were 13th in the league with a 21.88% power-play conversion rate.

Devils Key Players