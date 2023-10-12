As they gear up to play the New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) on Thursday, October 12 at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (0-0-0) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Undisclosed Carter Mazur LW Out Undisclosed

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dougie Hamilton D Out Wrist

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Detroit allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

Devils Season Insights (2022-23)

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

New Jersey gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

Red Wings vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-250) Red Wings (+200) 6.5

