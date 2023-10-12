High school football is on the schedule this week in Dickinson County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Central High School at Norway High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Norway, MI
  • Conference: Skyline central
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Menominee High School at Kingsford High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Kingsford, MI
  • Conference: Great Northern UP Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

