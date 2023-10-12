Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cass County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marcellus High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bentley High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dowagiac Union High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Edwardsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Edwardsburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.