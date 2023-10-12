Bay County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
  • Location: Fairgrove, MI
  • Conference: North Central Thumb
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Garber High School at Alma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Alma, MI
  • Conference: Tri-Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Bay City at Freeland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Freeland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Meridian Early College High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Sanford, MI
  • Conference: Jack Pine
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City West High School at Bay City Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Bay City, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Western High School at Traverse City Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Traverse City, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

