Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Bay County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Garber High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alma, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Freeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Meridian Early College High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sanford, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Western High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
