If you live in Allegan County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marcellus High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Niles High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Coopersville High School at Holland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton High School at Saugatuck High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Saugatuck, MI

Saugatuck, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fennville, MI

Fennville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackett Catholic Central High School at Allegan High School