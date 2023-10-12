Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you live in Allegan County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marcellus High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Niles High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coopersville High School at Holland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackett Catholic Central High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
