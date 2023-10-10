The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and their 20th-ranked pass defense will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) and the 24th-ranked pass attack on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Chanticleers are 5.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 63 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-5.5) 63 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 63.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Appalachian State has a record of 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Coastal Carolina has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Appalachian State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

