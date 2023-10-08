The Carolina Panthers (0-4) enter a matchup with the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field on a four-game losing streak.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions and the Panthers.

Lions vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 10 44 -500 +375

Lions vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit's outings this year have an average point total of 47.9, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).

Detroit has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 44 points.

The average total for Carolina's games this season is 42.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Panthers are winless against the spread this year (0-3-1).

The Panthers have been the underdog in four games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +375 odds on them winning this game.

Lions vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.5 10 20.8 13 47.9 2 4 Panthers 16.8 24 25.5 25 42.1 1 4

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 47 48.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.5 26 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 42.8 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23 23 23 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

