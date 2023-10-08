Will Jameson Williams Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jameson Williams was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Detroit Lions match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Trying to find Williams' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Jameson Williams Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR
- The Lions have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Reynolds (LP/groin): 12 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (DNP/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Williams 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|1
|41
|5
|1
|41.0
Williams Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|2
|1
|41
|1
|Week 15
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
