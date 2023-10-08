If you're trying to find James Mitchell's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at last year's season stats, Mitchell was targeted 11 times and had 11 catches for 113 yards (10.3 per reception) and one TD.

James Mitchell Injury Status: Doubtful (DNP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Lions this week: Jameson Williams (questionable/nir): 0 Rec Josh Reynolds (questionable/groin): 12 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Amon-Ra St. Brown (doubtful/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Mitchell 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 11 113 62 1 10.3

Mitchell Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Dolphins 1 1 14 0 Week 9 Packers 2 2 8 1 Week 10 @Bears 1 1 4 0 Week 12 Bills 1 1 22 0 Week 15 @Jets 2 2 12 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 1 1 15 0 Week 18 @Packers 1 1 7 0

