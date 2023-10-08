Will Jahmyr Gibbs Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Take a look at Jahmyr Gibbs' stats below.
Gibbs has season stats that include 179 rushing yards on 39 carries (4.6 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 14 receptions on 18 targets for 70 yards.
Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Lions have no other running back on the injury list.
Lions vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Gibbs 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|39
|179
|0
|4.6
|18
|14
|70
|0
Gibbs Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|42
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|17
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|17
|80
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|8
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
