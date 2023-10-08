Amon-Ra St. Brown will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown's stat line shows 26 grabs for a team-leading 331 yards and two scores. He is averaging 82.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 35 times.

St. Brown vs. the Panthers

St. Brown vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed three opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 176.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (one per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown, in two of four games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has 26.7% of his team's target share (35 targets on 131 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.5 yards per target (27th in league play), averaging 331 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

St. Brown has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

St. Brown has been targeted four times in the red zone (36.4% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

