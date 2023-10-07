Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-20.5)
|56.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-20.5)
|56.5
|-1700
|+890
Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.
- The Broncos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Mississippi State has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
