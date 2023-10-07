The Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-20.5) 56.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-20.5) 56.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Western Michigan has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Mississippi State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

