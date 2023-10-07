When the Kansas Jayhawks play the UCF Knights at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Jayhawks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

UCF vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+1.5) Under (64.5) Kansas 32, UCF 27

Week 6 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Knights a 54.5% chance to win.

The Knights have won twice against the spread this season.

UCF has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

There have been four Knights games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, 9.4 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Kansas is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In theJayhawks' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Kansas this season is 6.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 37.6 23.2 46.3 18.7 24.5 30.0 Kansas 33.0 26.2 40.0 22.3 22.5 32.0

