The field at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will feature Tom Hoge. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,461-yard course from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Hoge at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hoge Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Tom Hoge Insights

Hoge has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Hoge has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Hoge has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Hoge has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -7 277 0 18 3 4 $4.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hoge has had an average finish of 43rd at this tournament in eight appearances, including a personal best 28th-place.

Hoge has made the cut four times in his previous eight entries in this event.

The most recent time Hoge played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 178 yards longer than the average course Hoge has played in the past year (7,283 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 33rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Hoge was better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hoge recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Hoge had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hoge's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

In that last tournament, Hoge's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Hoge ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Hoge had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.