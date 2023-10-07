Marshall, Appalachian State, Week 6 Sun Belt Football Power Rankings
With Week 6 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Sun Belt, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Marshall
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +650
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd
- Last Game: W 41-35 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ NC State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
2. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +600
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th
- Last Game: W 41-40 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Troy
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +650
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 28-7 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Arkansas State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. James Madison
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th
- Last Game: W 31-23 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
5. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th
- Last Game: W 38-28 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
6. Georgia State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th
- Last Game: L 28-7 vs Troy
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
7. Texas State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 50-36 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Louisiana
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1800
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th
- Last Game: L 38-28 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
9. Louisiana
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th
- Last Game: L 35-24 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +10000
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th
- Last Game: L 41-40 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: South Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. South Alabama
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st
- Last Game: L 31-23 vs James Madison
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ UL Monroe
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +6000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
- Last Game: L 41-35 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Southern Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +10000
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th
- Last Game: W 52-28 vs UMass
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Troy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +4000
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th
- Last Game: L 50-36 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Old Dominion
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
