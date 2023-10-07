With Week 6 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top NEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-1

2-2 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 31-28 vs LIU Post

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Delaware

@ Delaware Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Wagner

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

2-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 52-3 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Merrimack

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 17-7 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Stonehill

Stonehill Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. LIU Post

Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

0-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 31-28 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

5. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 17-7 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ LIU Post

@ LIU Post Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

6. Stonehill

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-3 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 15-10 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Merrimack

@ Merrimack Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 15-10 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

8. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 42-20 vs Brown

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

