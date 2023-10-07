Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Michigan owns the 58th-ranked offense this year (411.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 246.2 yards allowed per game. With 24 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 97th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 46th, surrendering 21.6 points per game.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Michigan vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Michigan Minnesota 411.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (99th) 246.2 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (69th) 184 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.2 (33rd) 227.4 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (126th) 5 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 6 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (15th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 1,071 yards (214.2 ypg) on 83-of-105 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 74 times for 425 yards (85 per game), scoring nine times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 47 times for 157 yards (31.4 per game) while also racking up 103 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 326 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 15 passes for 256 yards (51.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 15 receptions for 181 yards, an average of 36.2 yards per contest.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 745 passing yards, or 149 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.7% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 18.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Darius Taylor has rushed 87 times for 532 yards, with four touchdowns.

Sean Tyler has racked up 183 yards (on 40 attempts).

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 252 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 19 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (45.4 per game).

Lemeke Brockington has racked up 73 reciving yards (14.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.