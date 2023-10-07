Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers square off at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Wolverines. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46) Michigan 31, Minnesota 12

Week 6 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 93.3% chance to win.

The Wolverines have won once against the spread this year.

Michigan has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when they are at least 18.5-point favorites.

The Wolverines have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 46 points, 5.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average total for Minnesota games this season is 0.5 more points than the point total of 46 in this outing.

Wolverines vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 34.4 6.0 31.8 5.8 45.0 7.0 Minnesota 24.0 21.6 24.3 13.3 23.5 34.0

