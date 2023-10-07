Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.

Games in Michigan Today

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)

Mississippi State (-20.5) Mississippi State Moneyline: -1600

-1600 Western Michigan Moneyline: +850

+850 Total: 55.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Buffalo Bulls

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Buffalo (-3)

Buffalo (-3) Buffalo Moneyline: -160

-160 Central Michigan Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 51.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Ball State Cardinals vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)

Eastern Michigan (-2.5) Eastern Michigan Moneyline: -140

-140 Ball State Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 42.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-21.5)

Minnesota (-21.5) Minnesota Moneyline: -1400

-1400 Michigan Moneyline: +800

+800 Total: 46

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.