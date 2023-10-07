The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) in conference action on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The point total for the contest is set at 52.5.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks eighth-worst in the FBS (453.6 yards allowed per game), Central Michigan has put up better results offensively, ranking 106th in the FBS offensively putting up 336.6 yards per game. This season has been tough for Buffalo on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging just 333.6 total yards per game (25th-worst) and ceding 460.4 total yards per game (seventh-worst).

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Central Michigan -3 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Central Michigan Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Chippewas rank -54-worst in total offense (344.7 yards per game) and -15-worst in total defense (441.3 yards per game allowed).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Chippewas, who rank -3-worst in scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and -50-worst in scoring defense (31.3 points per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Central Michigan, who ranks -40-worst in passing offense (195 passing yards per game) and -64-worst in passing defense (260.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three contests.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Chippewas, who rank 10th-worst in rushing offense (149.7 rushing yards per game) and -50-worst in rushing defense (180.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three games.

The Chippewas have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Central Michigan has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Four of Central Michigan's five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Central Michigan has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Central Michigan has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Chippewas have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has recorded 599 yards (119.8 ypg) on 51-of-85 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 108 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 34 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has 303 rushing yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Bert Emanuel Jr. has carried the ball 42 times for 165 yards (33 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III's team-high 257 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 19 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 11 passes for 217 yards (43.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyson Davis has compiled nine receptions for 150 yards, an average of 30 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Jacques Bristol has two sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 11 tackles.

Central Michigan's leading tackler, Kyle Moretti, has 22 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Elijah Rikard has a team-leading one interception to go along with eight tackles and one pass defended.

