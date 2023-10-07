The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Chippewas favored to win by 3 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-3) 54.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-3.5) 54.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Central Michigan has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have been favored by 3 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Buffalo has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Bulls have an ATS record of 3-1.

