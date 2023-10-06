Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Washtenaw County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grass Lake High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Pioneer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.