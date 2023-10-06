If you live in Tuscola County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kingston High School at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Capac, MI

Capac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Millington High School at Bullock Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Midland, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Cass City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Cass City, MI

Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron-Fairgrove High School at North Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Kinde, MI

Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Caro High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Reese, MI

Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Caro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Caro, MI

Caro, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vassar High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Sebewaing, MI

Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Deckerville Community High School at Mayville High School