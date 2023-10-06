Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sanilac County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deckerville Community High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mayville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
