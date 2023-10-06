Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Three Rivers High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Climax-Scotts High School at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sturgis High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
