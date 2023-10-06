Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Three Rivers High School at Paw Paw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Paw Paw, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Climax-Scotts High School at Mendon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mendon, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at White Pigeon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: White Pigeon, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sturgis High School at Vicksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Vicksburg, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Comstock High School at Centreville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Centreville, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

