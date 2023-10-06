Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Saint Clair County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kingston High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine City High School at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
