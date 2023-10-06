Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Saginaw County, Michigan this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Birch Run High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at St. Louis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Louis, MI

St. Louis, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeland High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Standish, MI

Standish, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand Area High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma High School at Swan Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at H. H. Dow High School