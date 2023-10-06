Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Osceola County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
McBain High School at Evart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Evart, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed City High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suttons Bay High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
