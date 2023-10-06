Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Newaygo County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
White Cloud High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Morley, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Central High School at Hesperia Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hesperia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newaygo High School at Chippewa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Remus, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montague High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
