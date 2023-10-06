Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Montcalm County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Central Montcalm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Stanton, MI

Stanton, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Blanchard, MI

Blanchard, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson City-Crystal High School at Montabella High School