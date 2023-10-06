Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Monroe County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Union City High School at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Erie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Temperance, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Newport, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milan High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.