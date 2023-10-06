There is high school football action in Monroe County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Union City High School at Summerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy High School at Erie-Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Erie, MI

Erie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Blissfield High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bedford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Temperance, MI

Temperance, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Newport, MI

Newport, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Milan High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Flat Rock High School