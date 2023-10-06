Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Midland County, Michigan, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Millington High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Auburn, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Merrill, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.