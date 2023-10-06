Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Menominee County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Superior Central High School at North Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Powers, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Negaunee High School at Menominee High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Menominee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Stephenson High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Wakefield, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bark River-Harris High School at West Iron County High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Iron River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

