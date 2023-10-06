Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Mecosta County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Cloud High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Morley, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newaygo High School at Chippewa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Remus, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
