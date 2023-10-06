If you reside in Manistee County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Oakland County
  • Antrim County
  • Berrien County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Gratiot County
  • Branch County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Wayne County

    • Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Manistee High School at Shelby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Shelby, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Manistee, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan D League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.