Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Macomb County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Dakota High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: North Branch, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lake High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Park High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at L'Anse Creuse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Harrison Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Almont High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine City High School at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastpointe at Lake Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Grosse Pointe North High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
