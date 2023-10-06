Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Livingston County, Michigan this week? We have what you need here.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Fowlerville High School at Eastern High School - Lansing

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartland High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Howell High School