Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions right now have +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -225
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Lions are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (eighth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).
- The Lions were +2200 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1800, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire NFL.
- With odds of +1800, the Lions have been given a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Detroit Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this season.
- Detroit has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.
- The Lions have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Lions own the eighth-ranked offense this season (386.3 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 280.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Lions are averaging 26.5 points per game offensively this year (eighth in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.8 points per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has six TD passes and three picks in four games, completing 69.5% for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game).
- Also, Goff has run for 12 yards and one TD.
- David Montgomery has rushed for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores in three games.
- In four games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two scores.
- Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Aidan Hutchinson has totaled 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games for the Lions.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+550
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+10000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|W 34-20
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+30000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+30000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
