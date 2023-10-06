Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Lenawee County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Addison High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hanover, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Onsted, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lenawee Christian School at North Adams-Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: North Adams, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morenci Area High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
