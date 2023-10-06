High school football is on the schedule this week in Lapeer County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Kent County
  • Ogemaw County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Alcona County
  • Manistee County
  • Livingston County
  • Genesee County
  • Midland County
  • Luce County
  • Clare County

    • Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Armada High School at North Branch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: North Branch, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Imlay City, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Almont High School at Richmond High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Richmond, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Atherton High School at Dryden High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Dryden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.