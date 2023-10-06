Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Lapeer County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Armada High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: North Branch, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Almont High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Atherton High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Dryden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
